The Florida Gators just wrapped up an action-packed weekend of recruiting, with a plethora of targets having stepped foot on campus over the past few days.

Over the weekend, Dan Mullen and company rolled out the red carpet for four official visitors as well, half of which are ranked in the Rivals100.

E.J. Smith, the second-ranked ATH in the nation, was one of those prospects who took an official to Florida to get an in-depth look at the program.

The product out of Dallas (Tx.) Jesuit had nothing but praise for the Gators after seeing them come out victorious over Auburn on Saturday.