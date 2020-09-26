No. 5 Florida kicked off its 2020 season with a record-setting showing on offense.

Led by the tandem of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts, the Gators had too much offensive firepower for Ole Miss in their 51-35 win. Trask completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for career-highs in passing yards (416) and touchdowns (6), while Pitts posted a career-high eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns, which tied the UF single-game record.

Trask's six scores tied the SEC record for most touchdown passes in a conference opener, and Florida's 642 yards of total offense marked the most in a league game in school history.

The Gators struggled defensively against first-year Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin. His offense put up 613 total yards, including just three fewer passing yards (443) than Trask and Emory Jones. Matt Corral got the start and almost threw for 400 yards, finishing with 395, three touchdowns and a pick on 22 of 31 passing.

UF was without more than a dozen players against the Rebels.

SCORE: Florida 51, Ole Miss 35 (0:58, 4Q)

Ole Miss marched down the field yet again, this time driving 75 yards in 16 plays to make it a two-score game. Corral completed six passes on the possession and then escaped for a 20-yard run. Snoop Copper punched it in from a yard out, but the Rebels' two-point conversion failed.

SCORE: Florida 51, Ole Miss 29 (5:14, 4Q)

Florida put the game out of reach with a methodical 10-play, 75-yard drive. A roughing the passer penalty and carries by Davis, Pierce and Toney took the Gators into the red zone, where Trask and Pitts once again connected on a 17-yard TD. Pitts tied the school record for touchdown catches in a game (4), while Trask tied Joe Burrow's record for most touchdown passes (6) in a conference opener in SEC history.

SCORE: Florida 44, Ole Miss 29 (11:00, 4Q)

The Rebels aren't going away yet. Facing their biggest deficit, Ole Miss drove 81 yards in five plays — all Corral through the air. He completed three of his five passes to Kenny Yeboah, including a pair of 30-yarders and an 8-yard touchdown. Corral's two-point conversion throw to Jonathan Mingo brought the Rebels back within two scores.

SCORE: Florida 44, Ole Miss 21 (12:54, 4Q)

Following a three-and-out by Ole Miss, Florida's offense reeled off an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive to go up by 23 points. After four straight runs by Dameon Pierce, Trask dumped it off Nay'Quan Wright for a 25-yard gain and McPherson made his third kick of the game, a 23-yarder.

SCORE: Florida 41, Ole Miss 21 (5:06, 3Q)

Emory Jones' first series resulted in a pick, but he took the Gators on a six-play, 56-yard scoring drive with his second opportunity. He opened with a 22-yard run and then hit Grimes for a 30-yard completion. Pressure got to him on third down, and McPherson added three more points with a 37-yard field goal.

SCORE: Florida 38, Ole Miss 21 (9:30, 3Q)

UF reached Rebels territory on its second drive of the third quarter, but had to settle for a field goal after a holding penalty on Justin Shorter. Evan McPherson knocked it home from 55 yards out, setting a new career long.

SCORE: Florida 35, Ole Miss 21 (13:43, 3Q)

The Gators and Rebels traded touchdowns within the first two minutes of the second half. Corral connected with Elijah Moore for a 57-yard pass, and Jerrion Ealy found the end zone on the next play with an 18-yard TD run. He's up to 66 yards rushing on 13 carries.

SCORE: Florida 35, Ole Miss 14 (14:19, 3Q)

The Kyle Konnection started the third quarter with a bang, as Trask threw a bomb to Pitts and he got behind the defense for a 71-yard touchdown. Trask's fifth scoring pass of the game marked his fifth career 300-yard game and the second 100-yard receiving game for Pitts.

HALF: Florida 28, Ole Miss 14

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask finished the first half with 241 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 25 passing, while Ole Miss' Matt Corral completed 7 of 11 attempts for 121 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

Kyle Pitts led the Gators in receiving with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, following by Kadarius Toney's three catches for 47 yards and a TD (as well as a 50-yard run). Brenton Cox Jr. and Ventrell Miller both had eight tackles and a sack on defense, with Cox registering 2.5 TFL and a pass breakup.

SCORE: Florida 28, Ole Miss 14 (0:05, 2Q)

Trask gave the Gators a two-score lead with his fifth drive of the half, which resulted in his fourth touchdown pass. He hooked up with Pitts three times on the possession, including a 21-yard pass to put UF in Ole Miss territory. Following Pitts' 19-yard reception, Trask delivered a perfect back shoulder throw to him for a 16-yard score.

SCORE: Florida 21, Ole Miss 14 (3:10, 2Q)

The Gators regained the lead and momentum before half, with Trask orchestrating a nine-play, 78-yard drive. He started out with back-to-back passes to Jacob Copeland, then turned to Toney. After completions of 15 yards and 16 yards, Trask found his slot receiver again for a 16-yard touchdown.

SCORE: Florida 14, Ole Miss 14 (12:04, 2Q)

After falling behind again, Corral bounced back from his first-quarter interception and led the Rebels on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to tie up the game. Following a 17-yard scramble on third-and-9, Corral capped off the series with another TD pass to Drummond from 14 yards out.

SCORE: Florida 14, Ole Miss 7 (0:50, 1Q)

The Gators got the ball back with Gervon Dexter's pick and Kadarius Toney put the them in business on a 50-yard reverse run. Trask tossed his second touchdown on the ensuing snap, a 22-yard score to Trevon Grimes.

SCORE: Florida 7, Ole Miss 7 (3:43, 1Q)

The Rebels responded to Florida's first possession with a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive of their own. Matt Corral converted on third-and-19 with a 28-yard pass to Elijah Moore and went deep on the next play, hitting Dontario Drummond for a 46-yard TD pass.

SCORE: Florida 7, Ole Miss 0 (5:48, 1Q)

The Gators forced a turnover on downs on Ole Miss' opening drive, and preseason first-team All-SEC quarterback Kyle Trask took it from there. He marched the offense 77 yards in 13 plays, moving the chains with third-down completions to Kyle Pitts and Malik Davis. Pitts scored the first TD of the season, hauling in a one-yard pass on third-and-goal.