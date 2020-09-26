The No. 5 Gators will be missing more than a dozen players at Ole Miss.

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, defensive backs Brad Stewart and Quincy Lenton, defensive end Dante Lang and transfer receiver Jordan Pouncey are among those out for the season opener, Gators Territory can confirm.

The reason for their absences are not known.

Four of the players not available were on Monday's injury: offensive lineman Ethan White (knee surgery), defensive tackle Lamar Goods (foot strain), defensive back Fenley Graham (broken arm) and cornerback Ethan Pouncey (hip surgery — out for year).

In the school's latest COVID-19 update, UF announced three more football players had tested. That put the program at 10 cases for the month of September out of 514 tests, as of last Tuesday. The team has been tested again since then.