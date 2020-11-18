GT OFFER: Receive 25% off an annual subscription AND a $75 digital gift code to Nike!

ESPN/SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers tweeted Monday that Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson should be a candidate for the South Carolina job.

UF coach Dan Mullen approved the message, retweeting Rodgers’ post. This happened during Johnson’s Zoom call with reporters, one of whom joked Mullen was trying to get rid of him.

“He probably is,” Johnson quipped. “All that stuff is really flattering, but obviously you’ve got a job to do. Our focus is on getting ready to play Vanderbilt and go out there, continue to play well on offense and play at a really high level.”

His unit has been doing so all season. In his first year as OC, the Gators currently rank No. 4 nationally in passing offense, No. 7 in scoring offense and 12th in total offense.

Johnson played quarterback Mullen at Utah and has now coached the position for him at Mississippi State and now Florida, where he has developed former two-star recruit Kyle Trask into the Heisman Trophy front-runner. He leads the nation in touchdown passes (28) and set the SEC record for the most TDs through six games last Saturday.

“He’s obviously a great coach at his position,” Mullen said of Johnson on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. “Extremely smart, extremely involved in game planning as far as an offensive guy goes. The ability to be a great play-caller and to design offenses. And even though he's young, a really mature guy for his age.

“He was 17 years old in the Fiesta Bowl when he played for me. At the time, he was the youngest guy ever to play in a BCS Bowl. So he’s always been a mature guy and he’s going to be a great head coach one of these days as soon as someone gives him his opportunity."