Dan Mullen has earned The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honor, after seeing his then No. 10 Florida beat No. 7 Auburn 24-13 last Saturday.

The award was announced on Wednesday by officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

“Coach Mullen has quickly restored the Florida program to national prominence,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Dodd would be proud of his ability to turn around the program in such a short amount of time, while also remaining committed to excellence in the classroom and the community.”

The Gators are now riding a ten-game winning streak, which is the longest winning streak since the school-record of 22 straight wins dating back between the 2008-200 seasons.



This is the longest active winning streak in the SEC.

Florida will now shift its focus to another top ten foe, No. 5. The newly minted No. 7 Gators are set to travel to Death Valley this Saturday for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.



