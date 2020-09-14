UF released its latest COVID-19 testing numbers last Wednesday, with a total of seven student-athletes testing positive in the month of September.

One of those was a member of the Gators football team, which hadn't had a case since early July. Florida coach Dan Mullen said Monday that more of his players have tested positive since last week, but also offered some good news.

"I think numbers come out tomorrow, we release the numbers for everybody. We'll have a couple more guys that have tested positive," Mullen said. "We've also, right now, I think we might have some false positives that we've identified. That’s a huge concern. You have these asymptomatic guys with multiple negative tests that — they had one that was a false positive come back. I don’t think that will be reflected in the numbers you get, but we’re working very closely with all our local health officials.

"Our medical staff here is doing a fabulous job of everything, creating one of the safest environments in Gainesville if not the state of Florida, here within our football program. And I give a lot of credit to our players. They’ve done an amazing job. Obviously anytime you infuse 50,000 students on a campus you’re going to have a spike. Our guys, we have a minor one."

The positive tests have also had a minor impact on Florida's fall camp and the progress of the team in practice, according to Mullen. The virus has affected in the Gators in countless ways, but it hasn't knocked them off schedule as they prepare for the 2020 season.

"We felt the impact of it going all the way back to June. From June until now, you felt the impact of it on different things within the program. But not anything that threw us off," Mullen said. "You have guys having to quarantine, you have guys having to isolate at different times. But the program as a whole has continued to move forward. And it probably hurts a little bit more on individual growth with each person that we've dealt with throughout the whole time."