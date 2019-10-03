Florida's expansive list of visitors for this upcoming Saturday became even more stellar with the addition of one of the top prospects in the nation.

Darnell Washington, a five-star recruit and the second-ranked tight end on Rivals, will be taking an official visit to UF this weekend and will watch Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn. Washington confirmed that he is heading to the school via an Instagram story that he posted on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple sources informed GT of the news earlier in the day as well.

Along with Washington, the Gators will be playing host to three additional official visitors: E.J. Smith, Marcus Dumervil and Zykeivous Walker.

For Washington, this will be the second time he has checked out the Swamp in 2019. The Las Vegas (Nv.) Desert Pines product also made his way down to Gainesville for the program's Orange and Blue Game in April.