Nation's second-ranked TE will officially visit the Swamp this weekend
Florida's expansive list of visitors for this upcoming Saturday became even more stellar with the addition of one of the top prospects in the nation.
Darnell Washington, a five-star recruit and the second-ranked tight end on Rivals, will be taking an official visit to UF this weekend and will watch Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn. Washington confirmed that he is heading to the school via an Instagram story that he posted on Thursday afternoon.
Multiple sources informed GT of the news earlier in the day as well.
Along with Washington, the Gators will be playing host to three additional official visitors: E.J. Smith, Marcus Dumervil and Zykeivous Walker.
For Washington, this will be the second time he has checked out the Swamp in 2019. The Las Vegas (Nv.) Desert Pines product also made his way down to Gainesville for the program's Orange and Blue Game in April.
During his time in Gainesville, Washington got an up-close look at Florida's football team and listed the Gators as one of a few programs doing a solid job of pursuing him.
The top 20 overall prospect in the nation spoke to GT about UF's offense and what stood out to him about their use of tight ends.
“They don’t show the obvious,” Washington said. “The tight ends here have good talent. I can’t really say I compare myself to anyone. I just like how they use their guys. It’s not just hands in the dirt; they put them at h-back or wideout or anything for mismatches.”
Georgia is seemingly in the best position to land Washington, who said recently that the Bulldogs are "potentially top two" in his recruitment. Even with this being the case, Dan Mullen and company getting him on campus for their most important home game of the year is a significant step in the right direction.
With Jonathan Odom already on board, adding Washington to the mix provides the team with a versatile tight end who can cause nightmares for opposing DBs due to his playmaking ability at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds.
