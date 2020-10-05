Florida has added another weapon to its receiving corps.

UF wideout Jordan Pouncey was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Monday, Gators Territory confirmed. The redshirt junior transferred from Texas after appearing in 12 career games, recording two catches for 19 yards last year.

The 6-foot-1, 212-pound Pouncey attended Winter Park High School and was named District 11 Player of the Year by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association as a senior. He garnered more than 40 offers during his recruiting process, taking official visits to Miami, Notre and Tennessee in addition to Texas.