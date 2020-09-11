New to GatorsTerritory.com? Get 50% off your first year as an annual subscriber! Promo Code: 50UFSave

Wide receiver Justin Shorter will suit up for the Gators this season.

The Penn State transfer and former 5-star recruit was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 season by the NCAA late Thursday.

"Finally got the waiver," Shorter announced on his Instagram story. "Go time."

The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Shorter was the nation's No. 3 WR in the Class of 2018 and signed with Penn State, where he caught 12 passes for 137 yards last season as a redshirt freshman.

Shorter enrolled at Florida this summer and has been impressed in fall training camp, especially during the first week with Trevon Grimes, Jacob Copeland and Kadarius Toney not practicing.

“You have a veteran guy like Justin Shorter doing an unbelievable job. He was there kind of leading the way,” Gators coach Dan Mullen said. “It was great for him. Great adjustment for him being an older, veteran guy getting in there while those guys were gone and really showed what he can do.”

Shorter is the second UF transfer to receive immediate eligibility, along with running back Lorenzo Lingard Jr. The Gators are still waiting on the waiver for wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, who transferred from Texas.

The NCAA denied waiver requests Thursday for former Florida offensive linemen Chris Bleich and Issiah Walker.