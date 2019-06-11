News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 09:08:10 -0500') }} football Edit

New kid in town: Film room profile on incoming Gators TE Keon Zipperer

Ejonioi1spadktit5wzm
Zach Goodall • GatorsTerritory
@zach_goodall
Staff
Florida Gators beat writer for GatorsTerritory.com, part of the Rivals Network and Yahoo! Sports. Formerly covered the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL Draft for numerous outlets.

As we inch closer towards the Florida Gators 2019 fall camp, it's time to get a good look at what the Gators are getting in each signed 2019 prospect.So far, we've broken down the tape of incoming ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}