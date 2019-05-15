As reported on Monday by Gators Territory beat reporter Jacquie Franciulli, four Florida Gators incoming freshmen have enrolled in Summer A term. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (Benjamin School - Palm Beach Gardens, FL), defensive end Khris Bogle (Cardinal Gibbons - Fort Lauderdale, FL), defensive end Lloyd Summerall (Lakeland HS - Lakeland, FL), and athlete Trent Whittemore (Buchholz HS - Gainesville, FL) have made their way to the University in order to begin school before their first season in orange and blue. With that being said, let's get to know each Baby Gator and what role they will be serving with the team in the immediate future. We profiled cornerback Kaiir Elam yesterday, and today we will focus on defensive end Khris Bogle.



Bogle, a Rivals 4-star, is considered the second-best weak-side defensive end in the country for the 2019 signing class. He's a lengthy end at 6-5, 215 lbs., with arms that extend down near near his knees when standing upright. This notable length allows the projection for Bogle to add plenty of healthy weight over time to play against SEC offensive tackles. Bogle produced a 4.82 second 40 yard dash and 34.4" vertical jump at The Opening Regional All-Star Camp. During his time at Cardinal Gibbons, Bogle recorded 29.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss in three seasons, according to Max Preps. This goes with 160 total tackles, three batted passes, and two forced fumbles. His speed and explosion is evident on film, which raises his ceiling as a pass rusher at the next level as he adds more bulk and technique over time.



For being a lankier prospect, Bogle bends and turns his corner really well. His first couple of steps are long and controlled, getting ahead of the tackle's punch and dipping his shoulder with a strong plant foot. He controls his turn and flushes the QB out of the pocket, but Bogle's burst leads to a strong pursuit and he eventually brings the QB down for a loss.

It's tough to beat Bogle when he gets wide with his speed and explosion. The offensive tackle, like in the clip previously, can't get his hands to the outside of Bogle's frame, which allows Bogle to seamlessly dip and bend towards the quarterback to force a strip-sack. Unless he's going against an athlete tackle in pass protection, tackles will struggle to beat Bogle when he gets wide. He's just too athletic to allow him to come to you, because he'll simply just blow right by you in pass protection. Now, Bogle can't strictly rely on his burst, speed, and bend traits to win consistently, but it's a great foundation of traits for a young pass rusher.

He needs to show off his pass rush moves more often and consistently, but Bogle's initial swipe move is clean and totally knocks the offensive tackle off of his block. Bogle turns the momentum from his swipe into speed, moving towards the quarterback. Bogle flashes his reactionary senses and mental processing with a guard coming his way by punching the guard's arm down with his eyes fixated on the QB. Once again, Bogle forces a strip-sack.

Bogle dips and pulls a rip move against the tackle, blowing right by him through the move and accelerating to blow the quarterback up in the backfield. A polished rip move can do wonders when paired with the burst, speed, and bending traits Bogle possesses. When the tackle gets his hand(s) inside of Bogle's chest, in order to loosen the elongated arm off and get off the block.

A rep against the run, Bogle utilizes his length by getting his hands inside the tackle's arms and into his chest with low pad level to gain and control leverage. The initial pop knocks the tackle off of his base and eliminates any lower body power to recover, and Bogle completes a successful push-pull move to get off the block and make a play on the run. The tackle is useless from start to finish, getting knocked off his base, locked out backwards, and ripped off by Bogle.