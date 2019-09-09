GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen had some choice words in his "not so friendly" halftime speech on Saturday.

It's human nature.

Florida was on a high for the season opener, motivated by playing on a national stage and by playing an in-state rival. The Gators then had to wait two weeks before facing UT-Martin, and the home side did not look sharp in the first half.

Against an opponent like the Skyhawks that can be forgiven, however, as UF moves on to SEC play, details and focus matter.

The Gators head coach understands human nature, however, he needs his group to understand that can't happen again.

"We’ve spent a lot of time trying to coach them on the little details," Mullen told reporters on Monday. "When I talked about the margin of error, if you want to be really special and have a great team, those are the things that we constantly talk about.

"Human nature, it’s hard to be motivated at the highest of levels for 12 consecutive weeks when you’re 18 to 22 years old," Mullen added. "It’s hard. I don’t think you see a lot of NFL teams go undefeated. I think your human nature can cost you. I wish we could be because I want consistency of performance and how to perform at the highest of levels. Human nature sometimes creeps in, so I would imagine as we come in this morning that everybody is ready to go. We’ll see at practice today. The guys know, naturally, it happens. They pick it up a little bit because it’s a different game."

"I think that if you’ve got to tell somebody to get excited about a game, then something is already wrong," added quarterback Feleipe Franks. "I think we have a team full of guys that are excited to go out there and play Saturday no matter who we’re playing -- away, home, SEC or not SEC."

Franks said almost the same thing the week prior to the home opener. But to be fair the week prior to the game was a bit different considering there was a bye week and Hurricane Dorian was still deciding on a path.

In the end, the Gators did start slow. Mullen hopes this week of practices show a more focused team heading into conference play.

"A little mistake here and there caused us to not score on two possessions offensively," Mullen said. "A little mistake here and a little mistake there allowed them to get I think five first downs in the first half. And I want to make sure our guys knew that you've got to fix those things.

"They weren't going to cost us on Saturday night, but they will cost you moving forward."

To be fair Florida's game on Saturday should be an easy game to motivate for. Not only is it the SEC opener but it also a team that snapped Florida's 31-game winning streak.

"I think it’s a chip on everyone’s shoulder from last year," said Donovan Stiner.

"It’s definitely going to be a different environment and I think guys will be excited just to finally get into SEC play, it counts for real now in regards to our SEC ranking, so I think guys are going to know the sense of urgency and the level of play that we have to play is definitely higher than it was before," Josh Hammond said. "I think guys’ll just be ready to go to practice today and execute at a high level."

"Now it’s SEC play," added Stiner. "You know, that’s our conference, that’s what we look forward to every year, so we’re really excited about it.”

Florida learned first hand what happens when those little details escape them when facing a better opponent.

"I think it was an eye opener," said Franks about the loss to Kentucky last season. "That we should never take a team lightly no matter what people say about them or anything. You should never take a team lightly. There should be a standard at which you play at, every game no matter who you are playing. If you’re playing below that standard, then that’s not right and that’s not how we’re going to win. I think we made that very clear after last year’s loss and going into this season we made it very clear there’s a standard at which you play at and if you’re not up to that standard, don’t go out there and expect to win.”

Mullen just hopes he does not have to use a loss or other outside factors to motivate the team every week.

"(It's when) I don’t have to come in and be a cheerleader to motivate our guys," Mullen said. "They’re coming in to work out, they’re ready to go, everybody is getting ready to go, meetings, great attitude going out to practice, ready to work. It is the most minute of details of what you’re doing and whether it’s a practice, whether it’s a walk-through, whether it’s a film study, just that ability to focus and make sure I’m exact on every single detail is huge."

Injury Report

Florida will definitely be without one athlete for the Kentucky game this week, however, that number could increase.

On Monday, Mullen announced that Kadarius Toney will miss a couple of weeks, while CJ Henderson is doubtful for the game against the Wildcats.

Both Toney and Henderson injured their shoulder and ankle respectively, during the first half against UT-Martin.

A source tells GT that Toney's injury could see him out for about six weeks, while there is no timeline for Henderson's injury.

"He’s got a minor ankle sprain," said Mullen about Henderson's injury. "Just as a skilled athlete, sometimes that’s a little trickier. But hopefully he’ll be back pretty quick. Talking to him, he wants to play this week, but we’re going to see how it goes, we’re not going to put him out there unless he’s 100 percent healthy."

What does that mean?

On Florida's latest depth chart, we did see a change at cornerback.