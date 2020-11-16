Multiple Florida players are headed to the Reeese's Senior Bowl for the second year in a row. A trio of Gators accepted invites to the game Monday: wide receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Shawn Davis Jr. Grimes is coming a career-high performance in receptions, grabbing six against Arkansas for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He has 19 catches for 303 yards and five scores for the season, tying his combined total for 2018 (2) and 2019 (3). RELATED: Passing game still produces without Pitts, led by Grimes’ career day Davis made his first interception of the year against Georgia and ranks second on the team with 29 tackles in five starts, missing the Missouri game. Moon, who was out for the season opener at Ole Miss and against Arkansas, has registered 14 tackles and a sack in four games played. UF sent five players to Mobile, Ala., last year in Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Lamical Perine and Jabari Zuniga, all of whom got drafted.

Whittemore injured

Star tight end Kyle Pitts won't be the only player unavailable in Florida's receiving corps at Vanderbilt. UF coach Dan Mullen revealed Monday that wideout Trent Whittemore suffered a broken rib and punctured lung against the Razorbacks. "He won’t be available for us this week," said Mullen, who reiterated that Pitts is out as well as he recovers from nose surgery. Pitts is expected to return against Kentucky. Mullen added that linebacker James Houston (unspecified) is questionable for Vandy. Houston was one of 10 scholarship players unavailable last Saturday. "We’ll see how the week progresses with him," Mullen said of Houston. "That’s about it. Everybody else should be good to go at this time.”

Cheerleading outfit