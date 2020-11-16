Notebook: 3 Gators accept Senior Bowl invites; Whittemore injured
Multiple Florida players are headed to the Reeese's Senior Bowl for the second year in a row.
A trio of Gators accepted invites to the game Monday: wide receiver Trevon Grimes, linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Shawn Davis Jr.
Grimes is coming a career-high performance in receptions, grabbing six against Arkansas for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He has 19 catches for 303 yards and five scores for the season, tying his combined total for 2018 (2) and 2019 (3).
Davis made his first interception of the year against Georgia and ranks second on the team with 29 tackles in five starts, missing the Missouri game. Moon, who was out for the season opener at Ole Miss and against Arkansas, has registered 14 tackles and a sack in four games played.
UF sent five players to Mobile, Ala., last year in Tyrie Cleveland, Jonathan Greenard, Van Jefferson, Lamical Perine and Jabari Zuniga, all of whom got drafted.
Whittemore injured
Star tight end Kyle Pitts won't be the only player unavailable in Florida's receiving corps at Vanderbilt.
UF coach Dan Mullen revealed Monday that wideout Trent Whittemore suffered a broken rib and punctured lung against the Razorbacks.
"He won’t be available for us this week," said Mullen, who reiterated that Pitts is out as well as he recovers from nose surgery. Pitts is expected to return against Kentucky.
Mullen added that linebacker James Houston (unspecified) is questionable for Vandy. Houston was one of 10 scholarship players unavailable last Saturday.
"We’ll see how the week progresses with him," Mullen said of Houston. "That’s about it. Everybody else should be good to go at this time.”
Cheerleading outfit
Halloween has come and gone, but Mullen may not be done dressing up.
He was asked Monday about making sure his No. 6-ranked team doesn't overlook 0-6 Vanderbilt. Mullen, who wore a Darth Vader costume after beating Mizzou, will do whatever it takes to get through to his players.
"If we want to be a great team, we have to get better. So not only is that focus on your opponent, that focus is on yourself as well. If not I guess I'll put on a cheerleading outfit and get on the sidelines and start trying to motivate us that way," Mullen said.
"But we only get 10 games this year, so you better be motivated for those opportunities to get on the field and go make plays. Shouldn't need any more motivation than that."
Despite the winless record from the Commodores, Mullen said they have played well at times this season. He points out that Vandy came close to beating the team Florida lost to.
"They're an SEC team. They’re coming," Mullen said. "You see them continue to improve. A team that almost beat Texas A&M to start off the year (17-12 loss), a seven point game last week. Outgained Mississippi State, should probably have won that game. And the last time we went there we were down 21-3, so there’s a lot of different things you could point out within this team and how they play hard. You have do that."