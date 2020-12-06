Notebook: Mullen on coaching rumors, Johnson's interview, Delance
Florida's Dan Mullen has been linked to the potential job opening at Texas, which is reportedly considering a coaching change.
Fourth-year coach Tom Herman is on the hot seat in Austin and Mullen has been mentioned as a candidate for the Longhorns.
That was news to him Saturday night following a 31-19 win at Tennessee.
“You need to call the boss on that one,” Mullen said, referring to Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin, who was standing in the room at his post-game presser. “I guess if I'm going to go home and the house is packed already, then I go. Shoot.”
If Mullen ever left UF, it’s unlikely that it would be for another school. After 12 years in the SEC as a head coach (nine at Mississippi State, three with Florida) and a division title now under his belt, the 48-year old Mullen could be looking to make the leap to the NFL in the near future.
He’s already been considered by some teams due to his offensive track record as a play-caller and quarterback whisperer, producing multiple pro passers.
“I haven’t talked to anybody from the NFL,” Mullen said Saturday night. “But they’re like in the middle of their season still. I’m just happy to be the head coach for the Florida Gators right now, getting ready to go to Atlanta and play for an SEC championship. That’s what we’ve worked really hard for. I’m going to really just enjoy that.”
A reporter joked with Mullen that it’s Jimmy Sexton season, who’s his agent and gets busy around this time of year with coaching searches. In 2013, Sexton leveraged Texas’ pursuit of Nick Saban to get him a $2 million raise to stay at Alabama.
Mullen advised athletic directors to be cautious of firing coaches amid a COVID-impacted 2020 season.
“Understanding what everyone had to go through this year to have too quick of a trigger on what you’re doing,” he said. “I don’t know. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Scott yet, but I think I should be safe. We’ll see.
“Hopefully you’ll see me back in orange and blue next year. That’s more of a question for Scott than me. I don’t control that; he does.”
Stricklin then stepped in and gave the camera a thumbs-up.
Johnson’s interview
While Mullen hasn’t interviewed for any jobs, his offensive coordinator has.
Football Scoop reported Saturday that Brian Johnson had a face-to-face meeting with South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner for the head coaching position. The Gamecocks elected to hire Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer.
Mullen, who endorsed Johnson as a candidate for the USC job, was asked about his interview with Tanner following the Tennessee game. He also advocated for defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, passing game coordinator Billy Gonzales and running game coordinator John Hevesy.
“I'm happy for all our guys to get opportunities,” Mullen said. “I do think we have a very underrated coaching staff. I've said that a lot. People look and say, ‘Hey, I get a lot of credit.’ I probably get too much credit. We have a bunch of guys on our staff I think that would make great head coaches. I know we've had some guys through the years with John Hevesy and Billy Gonzales and Brian get interviews. I have some former coaches in Manny Diaz, that's now a head coach at Miami even though he didn't come directly from us. Geoff Collins, as well.
“Kind of a shame that guys don't get looked at and get more opportunities, because I think we have a great staff and we have a great program. I think our coaches would do an awesome job. I'd love to see guys like Todd Grantham to get opportunities to go be a head coach. With Brian, with all our guys, that's what everybody wants and their dreams. I think programs would be really pleased if they gave those guys an opportunity to go show what they can do."
Change at right tackle?
Florida’s Jean Delance had another rough game at right tackle, allowing a sack on quarterback Kyle Trask and getting beat on several plays.
He’s been the weak link on UF’s offensive line for the past two seasons, but continues to crack the starting lineup. According to Pro Football Focus, the right tackle position has allowed 32 pressures, 20 hurries, nine hits and three sacks this season.
Those stats where mentioned Saturday night when Mullen was asked if he has considered making a change at that spot.
“On the offensive line, we’ve had injuries. We’ve had problems that way, so probably not,” he said. “We’re trying to get our best guys on the field. I think that’s cool, PFF. I don’t know. The hard one to me, I think our sack came on a miscommunication on the quarterback.
“Does Pro Football Focus know what play we called and that we missed the snap count? Not to take it that way. The statistic part is great in college football and in all of football. I love the statistic part, but there are also some other things that go into it that you look at. Once again, we’re always trying to have our best five on the field at the same time. We try to roll some guys in there to get them going and do what we can do.”