Florida's Dan Mullen has been linked to the potential job opening at Texas, which is reportedly considering a coaching change.

Fourth-year coach Tom Herman is on the hot seat in Austin and Mullen has been mentioned as a candidate for the Longhorns.

That was news to him Saturday night following a 31-19 win at Tennessee.

“You need to call the boss on that one,” Mullen said, referring to Gators athletics director Scott Stricklin, who was standing in the room at his post-game presser. “I guess if I'm going to go home and the house is packed already, then I go. Shoot.”

If Mullen ever left UF, it’s unlikely that it would be for another school. After 12 years in the SEC as a head coach (nine at Mississippi State, three with Florida) and a division title now under his belt, the 48-year old Mullen could be looking to make the leap to the NFL in the near future.

He’s already been considered by some teams due to his offensive track record as a play-caller and quarterback whisperer, producing multiple pro passers.

“I haven’t talked to anybody from the NFL,” Mullen said Saturday night. “But they’re like in the middle of their season still. I’m just happy to be the head coach for the Florida Gators right now, getting ready to go to Atlanta and play for an SEC championship. That’s what we’ve worked really hard for. I’m going to really just enjoy that.”

A reporter joked with Mullen that it’s Jimmy Sexton season, who’s his agent and gets busy around this time of year with coaching searches. In 2013, Sexton leveraged Texas’ pursuit of Nick Saban to get him a $2 million raise to stay at Alabama.

Mullen advised athletic directors to be cautious of firing coaches amid a COVID-impacted 2020 season.

“Understanding what everyone had to go through this year to have too quick of a trigger on what you’re doing,” he said. “I don’t know. I haven’t had a chance to talk to Scott yet, but I think I should be safe. We’ll see.

“Hopefully you’ll see me back in orange and blue next year. That’s more of a question for Scott than me. I don’t control that; he does.”

Stricklin then stepped in and gave the camera a thumbs-up.