OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Following Florida’s season opener, Kyle Pitts’ social media accounts were flooded with direct messages congratulating him on his career-high performance.

The usual family members and friends reached out, but he also heard from a few UF legends — one of whom caught him by surprise.

“The interesting one, I would say, was Chandler Parsons. Because he plays basketball,” Pitts said. “He’s an old Gator, so that one guy who reached out and said I did a good job. He did. And the Pouncey’s.”

The Pouncey twins, Maurkice and Mike, started on Florida’s 2008 championship team as sophomores before becoming first-round picks and Pro Bowl linemen. Parsons played for the Gators from 2007-11, leaving as the program’s first SEC Player of the Year recipient and enjoying a nine-year NBA career.

Pitts will likely find himself in their shoes after this season.

He went off against Ole Miss with eight receptions for 170 yards, the highest single-game mark by a Gators tight end since Ben Troupe in 2003 (121 yards vs. FSU). His four touchdowns were the most in a game by an SEC tight end since 1999 and tied a school record.

“I would say my favorite (score) is the one down the middle,” Pitts said, referring to his 71-yard TD to start the second half. “Because I always dream of me, one on one against a linebacker. And I feel like, once I see it, I just start smiling. I was happy because that’s what I dream about.”

Did Pitts say anything Rebels linebacker Jacquez Jones as he ran away from him with the stiff arm?

“I was just like, ‘Better luck next time.' ... The stiff arm, that was something I pulled out at the last second.”

UF offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said Pitts is able to take over a game and still “really hard to cover” with two defenders on him. Johnson revealed that Pitts was actually Van Jefferson’s backup during his freshman season, but he knew the 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass catcher would develop into an elite tight end.

“It was fairly early on,” Johnson said, “I mean, it was in training camp his freshman year. It was just a matter of him kind of growing into the position. Our first year in ’18, we played him a little bit more outside just because he had so much talent — a huge catch radius, he’s fast, he can get in and out of breaks.

“He was a guy that as a young player, he played behind Van and really had a chance to learn from him. We put him in the game, he made some plays. He continued to develop and grow, and now he’s in a position where he’s one of the best players in America.”