One of California Finest Talks Gators & More
One of California Finest Talks Gators & More
Tight End Israel Briggs has caught the attention of some of the top college football programs in America. The 6-foot-6, 2050-pound standout talked about the overall recruiting process and more.
Tight End
6-foot-6, 205-Pounds
Visalia (CA)
Mount Whitney
2026
"I haven't visited any schools yet as of in the summertime. I was scheduling visits to Oregon, Texas A&M, and Cal and Kansas."
"It would be our honor to visit any school on game day right now I would love to see Texas A&M Auburn and Florida State and Oregon."
"It's been a lot of chat if I can block or not this season. You guys will see how much I improved in that I took pride in this season. We changed a lot of formations just for me to block, so I can't wait to exploit that during the season."
"Coach Callaway and I actually talked a few times. He recently just chatted up with me not too long ago. Our relationship is good. He's been sending me mail. You never know; we might have to put the Gator hat on signing day from how good they've been treating me."
"Nothing. I'm just sticking my head down and grinding, man. That's all I can do as of right now, but you know there are times where you need a step away from sports to collect your thoughts. There are a few times I just took a drive on my dad here and there, but other than that, really nothing for the summer other than scheduling visits and working hard."
KICKOFF2024 promotion:
Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription
Promo Code: KICKOFF2024
Offer valid through: 8.23.24
New subscribers Click Below: