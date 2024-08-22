PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

One of California Finest Talks Gators & More

Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
One of California Finest Talks Gators & More


Tight End Israel Briggs has caught the attention of some of the top college football programs in America. The 6-foot-6, 2050-pound standout talked about the overall recruiting process and more.


Israel Briggs

Tight End

6-foot-6, 205-Pounds

Visalia (CA)

Mount Whitney

2026


"I haven't visited any schools yet as of in the summertime. I was scheduling visits to Oregon, Texas A&M, and Cal and Kansas."


"It would be our honor to visit any school on game day right now I would love to see Texas A&M Auburn and Florida State and Oregon."


"It's been a lot of chat if I can block or not this season. You guys will see how much I improved in that I took pride in this season. We changed a lot of formations just for me to block, so I can't wait to exploit that during the season."


"Coach Callaway and I actually talked a few times. He recently just chatted up with me not too long ago. Our relationship is good. He's been sending me mail. You never know; we might have to put the Gator hat on signing day from how good they've been treating me."


"Nothing. I'm just sticking my head down and grinding, man. That's all I can do as of right now, but you know there are times where you need a step away from sports to collect your thoughts. There are a few times I just took a drive on my dad here and there, but other than that, really nothing for the summer other than scheduling visits and working hard."


