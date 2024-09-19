Open Fall Baseball to Start Oct. 7

All fall practices and scrimmages are open to the public, beginning on Monday, Oct. 7.









GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida baseball team officially begins fall practice on Monday, Oct. 7 at Condron Family Ballpark with the gates open to all fans.









All of Florida's practices and intrasquad scrimmages will once again be open to the public for the duration of the fall. Each week, an updated weekly schedule will be posted to FloridaGators.com and @GatorsBB social channels, including approximate practice and scrimmage start times.









Highlighting this year's fall slate is the annual exhibition at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Fla., scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 against Jacksonville University.









Additionally, the Gators host USF in a 16-inning exhibition on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Condron Family Ballpark. Admission is free, staying consistent with the practice policy for the fall.









More information regarding start times, the Florida vs. USF exhibition and subsequent Orange & Blue Series will be announced at a later date.









Important Fall Dates

Monday, Oct. 7 First day of fall practice - Time TBD

Friday, Nov. 1 Florida vs. Jacksonville (121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville)

Sunday, Nov. 10 Florida vs. USF (Gainesville, Fla.)









Florida returns 17 total players from last year's College World Series team, featuring five positional starters in designated hitter/catcher Brody Donay, outfielder Ty Evans, catcher Luke Heyman, second baseman Cade Kurland and shortstop Colby Shelton. Postseason star Ashton Wilson and rising sophomore outfielder Hayden Yost look to take another step forward in year two in Orange & Blue.









The Gators also bring back nine pitchers headlined by projected staff ace Liam Peterson, southpaw Pierce Coppola, right-hander Jake Clemente and righty Luke McNeillie. Arms such as lefty Frank Menende and right-hander Alex Philpott aim to build on encouraging freshman campaigns while redshirt freshman Christian Rodriguez figures to be impactful after missing 2024 due to injury.









Fortifying that group are blue-chip transfers Billy Barlow (Clemson), Bobby Boser (USF), Blake Cyr (Miami), Kyle Jones (Stetson), Justin Nadeau (Jacksonville) and Landon Stripling (Texas Tech).