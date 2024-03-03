Advertisement
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
Peach State Standout Ready for The Swamp

Buford (GA) Standout Tight End Hayden Bradley is a wanted man. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound tight end has interest from multiple big-time programs, one of which he will see on March 8th, The University of Florida.

"I look forward to meeting the coaches and everyone on the staff! I am also looking forward to building relationships with the coaches! I am excited to watch the team practice and see how the coaches coach!"

"Teams showing love right now are Miami, Penn State, Ole Miss, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Texas A&M, Colorado, Utah, and Georgia Tech."

