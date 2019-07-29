For the second time in the span of just over 48 hours, priority OL target Issiah Walker made his way to the Swamp to finish off an eventful three-day road trip.

After journeying up to Tallahassee following a short stay at UF on Friday, Walker returned to Gainesville once again on Sunday before heading back to his home in Miami.

The four-star prospect’s most recent visit to Dan Mullen’s program involved him getting a front row view of his first-ever Florida practice.