According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, former Jacksonville head coach and USF assistant Kerwin Bell will join Florida as an analyst.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen has not been shy about adding to his support staff at Florida, and on Friday, it looks like the Gators head coach is one step closer to fulfill a need.

Bell was just one of two names floating around on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Gainesville Sun's Pat Dooley reported that former USF head coach and former UF defensive coordinator Charlie Strong could also join the support staff, however, that has yet to become official.

A source tells GT that although there has been some conversation between Strong and Florida, no decision has been made.

Bell was Strong's offensive coordinator in 2019, however, saw his time at Tampa end when Strong and his staff was terminated.

To say Bell is connected to the Gators program is an understatement.

After a knee injury to the starter in 1984, Bell stepped up to lead Florida to a 9-1-1 season and an SEC Championship; he was named the 1984 SEC Player of the Year for his work - the SEC title was later vacated due to an NCAA infraction.

Bell did play professional ball in both the NFL and CFL, but he soon ventured into coaching. He started in the high school ranks as the head coach atTrinity Catholic High School (Ocala, Fla.) before moving on to college where he coached Jacksonville University for a few years and then Valdosta State, before moving on to USF.

