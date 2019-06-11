Otis Yelverton will not be charged of cyberstalking, according to the State Attorney's office, however, he will no longer be a Florida employee.

Yelverton was let go of his position on May 29 after he was arrested for a third-degree felony in April, following accusations of cyber-stalking from his then girlfriend.

As first to a reported by Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson, Yelverton made a statement through his lawyer after the Alachua State Attorney's office declined to charge him.

“From the very beginning, I have maintained my innocence and trusted the judicial system - and others - that I would be afforded the due process granted to every citizen of this country,” Yelverton wrote. "Today, I am vindicated. This matter was about two people that cared for each other, struggling over a period of time with the dissolution of our relationship. In that process, hurtful words were exchanged.

“While not a crime, I deeply regret using hurtful language and am committed to being more mindful of the things I say and the context in which I say them.

“Violence against women of any sort is offensive to me, and never have I, nor would I, commit violence against a woman,” Yelverton continued. “I am very much looking forward to putting this behind me and resuming my career.”

According to police reports obtained by Gators Territory, Yelverton allegedly "repeatedly and maliciously" harassed the victim in the case after she ended the relationship on April 14th.

The ASCSO report goes on to say that Yelverton allegedly "used multiple vulgarities and demeaning language which placed the victim in a continuous state of fear that violence was going to take place."

Although cleared of wrongdoing, Yelverton and UF have parted ways.

“Before this matter could be resolved in the judicial system and despite my statements of innocence and repeated requests for patience,” wrote Yelverton.