After reeling in an offer from the Gators on the first day of October, IMG Academy prospect Lovasea Carroll wasted no time penciling in a visit date to Gainesville.

The Rivals100 junior scheduled a trip to UF last Saturday to watch the team in action against the then-seventh-ranked Auburn Tigers.

As several recruits told GT following Florida's 24-13 victory, the electric atmosphere caught Carroll's attention while he was in the Swamp.