The primary focus for Florida's offense this past season was their aerial attack due, in part, to the team's inability to establish a consistent running game.

One of the primary beneficiaries of UF's identity in 2019 was tight end Kyle Pitts, who led the team in receptions with 54 catches and also recorded 649 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns.

Pitts' production and the Gators making him a focal point of their offense has caught the attention of multiple TE targets, including Moliki Matavao.



The Rivals100 junior was taken aback by how Pitts was utilized last fall, and now tells GatorsTerritory that he is looking to pencil in his first-ever visit to Gainesville.