On Sunday, multiple players from the Ground Zero 7-on-7 team made their way to UF’s campus after competing at the Pylon National Championship Series in Orlando.

The pair of prospects who highlighted the group were 2020 Rivals100 prospects Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and Darion Green-Warren.

Earlier this month, Shelton told GatorsTerritory he has “huge interest” in the Gators and was looking forward to taking a trip to Gainesville. While his visit to the school was brief, the four-star wideout from Gardena (Calif.) enjoyed his time at the Swamp.