"I feel like Florida was always there from the jump," Lee recently told GT's Joseph Hastings. "They were my first SEC offer. They showed major love, even when I was committed to LSU."

The Louisiana native did not waste time to schedule an official visit with Florida.

Jalen Lee announced his decision to pledge to Dan Mullen and his staff on Thursday. The Rivals250 defensive tackle was once committed to the in-state school, LSU, however, decided to part ways a few weeks ago.

Florida defensive line assistant David Turner has been a key reason the Gators had moved up with the 6-foot-4, 291-pounder, resulting in his pledge.

"Coach Turner, that's my guy," Lee said of the d-line coach. "That's the realest guy I ever spoke to. He always keeps it real with me. He's been recruiting me since day one.

"He produces good d-linemen. He had Myles Garrett at Texas A&M. Some other guys. Fletcher Cox from [Mississippi] State. So, I feel like he can get me where I want to go."

Lee chose UF over Alabama and his previous commitment, LSU, among others. This is not only a huge win in the SEC, with Florida beating two of its recruiting rivals, it is also a huge win for a staff trying to balance positions across several classes.

As we pointed out in our scholarship number breakdown, defensive tackle is a position of need and the staff has attacked the interior of the defensive line this cycle.

In addition to Lee, Florida is expected to sign Gervon Dexter, a Rivals100 prospect, and fellow Rivals250 prospects Lamar Goods and Johnnie Brown as well.

Nine of Florida's 2020 commitments are ranked inside the Rivals250, while 12 are equipped with four stars or higher. Derek Wingo, a top-20 prospect regardless of position, is the lone five-star prospect in the class.

Lee, who becomes commitment No. 22 for the Gators, is slated to take his Florida official visit between Dec. 13-15.

