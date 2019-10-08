Dan Mullen's staff has dished out offers to junior prospects from different schools all throughout the country, but one program in particular is home to several players on UF's radar.

Palmetto High School features a handful of 2021 recruits who have already received the green light from the Gators: Brashard Smith, Corey Collier, Jason Marshall, Leonard Taylor and Savion Collins.

For Florida's Homecoming game versus Auburn, that group — minus Marshall — journeyed up to Gainesville once again this year.

Collins, who was also in the Swamp for the team's 34-3 victory over Tennessee last month, says he's been enjoying his consistent visits to the school.