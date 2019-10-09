Florida's Homecoming game against Auburn on Saturday featured appearances by multiple Rivals250 prospects and recent commit Issiah Walker, but another key storyline was the large presence of 2021 targets.

A boatload of players in next year's class, including over a half-dozen recruits in the Rivals100, made their way to Gainesville for UF's biggest home game of the season.

One of those notable juniors was Xavian Sorey, who last journeyed down to the Swamp for the program's Great Gator Grill Out in May.

While speaking to GT and others after the game, Sorey said watching Florida's stout defense go to work was the highlight of his day.