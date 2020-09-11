If you’ve ever spotted Ron English at Gator Walk, you know he has an elite hat game.

When he doesn’t have on a Florida cap, you can catch the veteran safeties coach rocking a fedora or bowler hat. The motivation behind his style is simple.

“The hat game’s here because of the loss of my hair, which I hate,” English said. “I hate not having hair. I gotta be clean shaven because I don’t have any hair. So, the next best thing is what? Hats. I don’t even really like the bald head look, so I got my hat game going.”

That’s not the only swag he has at the house. Parked in his garage is a 1969 Mercury Marquis — barely.

“It fits, man. Barely. I mean barely,” English said. “I’ve gotta be careful in the front and in the back.”

When he rode it to work one day in June, UF assistant director of creative media Kevin Camps started photographing him behind the wheel. English admits that it’s a family car.

“I was just driving in my car — well it’s my wife’s car actually, which is a whole ’nother story — and Kevin was like, ‘I’m gonna take some pictures’,” English said. “You look at the license plate, this is the ’69 hooptie she calls it. And if I didn’t drive it, it would probably not start because she never drives the darn thing. But it’s fun to drive.”

He tweeted out one of Camps’ photos following the addition of four-star safety Donovan McMillon, who joined the class a month after English flipped Dakota Mitchell from LSU. He landed a third safety pledge on Aug. 10 when 5-star recruit Corey Collier Jr. committed to UF in an exclusive video with Gators Territory (watch).

English tweeted out the photo again that day, but he also shared a recruiting edit that Camps made with him and assistant director of player personnel John Herron in the ’69 Mercury Marquis.

“Of course we’re taking pictures, and Hova’s gotta jump in and get in the pictures. So he jumps in and there we go,” English said of Herron, who had the forward thinking to get the shot a month ahead of Collier’s commitment. “And then people were like, ‘I thought that was Photoshop, man!’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, man.’ This is real.”

The “ROOM FOR ONE MORE” edit was intended to let safety prospects know the Gators aren’t full at the position. Mitchell is being recruited to play STAR and Collier has the versatility to play multiple spots in Florida’s secondary.

The staff is still prioritizing Rivals250 member Terrion Arnold, who plans to decide on signing day.

“Kevin made it go viral,” English said of hooptie edit. “We gotta get one more to fill it up, then it will really go viral.”