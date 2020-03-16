Safety Dakota Mitchell details why the Florida Gators made his final three
As expected, the University of Florida was labeled as a top contender when safety Dakota Mitchell dished out his top three schools on Monday evening.
A product of Winter Park (Fla.) High, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior also released a top six on Feb. 24, but now it's just Florida, LSU and Georgia that remain under strong consideration heading into the spring.
In fact, those are the same schools Mitchell said he was favoring when speaking with GatorsTerritory at Rivals Camp Orlando. There was also a time when Florida was the outright leader, so mutual interest has been high for several months.
