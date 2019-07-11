Florida football is just over two weeks away from starting fall camp but before the Gators return to the gridiron, Dan Mullen and company will speak to the press. UF will sit down with the media at SEC Media Days on Monday for a few hours. Mullen will be joined by quarterback Feleipe Franks, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga, and running back Lamical Perine at the event. As we count down to next week, here is a look at some of the Florida storylines at the event: 1. Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks taking the next step forward

Can Florida's quarterback continue to build from last season? Last season Franks was fighting for his job in the spring, in the fall and one can argue even during the season. However, this year the signal caller is Mullen's guy. He is the captain; he is leader of the offense; he is also the face of the program during the upcoming media event. Franks showed a lot of development in his second season and his first season under Mullen. How much more can the quarterback improve? What has been his focus this offseason? The signal caller will certainly receive plenty of questions next week. 2. Jabari Zuniga moving into a bigger role on the defense

Joining Franks at the media days is Jabari Zuniga. The Gators defensive lineman has earned some respect this spring from several publications, including recently being named the 38th ranked college football player by Sports Illustrated. In three seasons in Gainesville, Zuniga has amassed, 104 tackles, 27.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Zuniga has always been consistent in his production but can this year be the year he finally breaks through to the next level? The talented defender could be on the verge of a monster season. He has earned his spot to represent his university. 3. The status of Gators OL Noah Banks, other injury concerns



Gators offenisve lineman Noah Banks watching practice alongside Dan Mullen. (Gators Territory's Jacquie Franciulli)