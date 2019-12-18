Name: Lamar Goods

Class: 2020

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

Location/School: Oakdale (Ct.) St. Thomas More

Signed to: Florida Gators

Why he chose the Gators: “As soon as I walked into coach [Nick] Savage’s room [on my official] and I saw the passion and the dedication he brought to the table in developing players," Goods said of when he knew UF was the school for him. "And the development of the players themselves was tremendously amazing to me."

Scouting Report: Lamar Goods is 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and utilizes that size to his advantage every time he takes the field.

Using that frame, Goods is able to clog up space in the trenches and prevent ball carriers running up the middle from getting a significant amount of yards. He doesn't drive players back like fellow DT signees Gervon Dexter and Johnnie Brown can do, but Goods does peel off his blocks well to make tackles.

In passing situations, Goods is well-equipped at shedding off offensive linemen and getting to the quarterback. He possesses really good footwork and can move side to side as well.

Even in special teams, Goods has demonstrated on multiple occasions that he can anticipate the snap and get past the line to the punter in order to make a block. During the season, he one time had a blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown.

Getting in the weight room and developing a more aggressive mentality will be keys for Goods while at UF, but that shouldn't be a problem. The top-20 DT on Rivals is looking forward to linking up with strength and conditioning coach Nick Savage to ensure that his body is ready for competition at the next level.

Also be sure to check out our conversation with St. Thomas More head coach Jason Manson to see what he said about Goods' skill set and his intangibles as well.

"He needs to work on his flexibility," Mason said. "I'll tell you, I'm really impressed with his footwork. He can really extend and separate blocks and runs.

"He's pretty light and quick on his feet. He also made a play where they tried to zone block him and he just pretty much ate the guard up."

