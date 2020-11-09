When Florida coach Dan Mullen broke Steve Spurrier’s single-game record for total yards against an SEC opponent, the HBC jokingly congratulated him with a miniature bottle of wine.

Spurrier had cause for celebration again following Mullen’s first win over Georgia, ending a three-game losing streak. The UF ambassador went 11-1 in the rivalry as the Gators coach.

“I saw coach Spurrier, he was walking in as I was coming up here,” Mullen said Monday. “He was excited. He was fired up. I mean, ‘Hey, that’s your first time winning?’ I said, ‘Here at Florida. We had a win over Georgia at Mississippi State.’ But first time winning that game here as Florida coach. He thought that was cause for a little celebration. I know he was fired up for us.”

Kyle Trask broke or matched several marks set by Spurrier’s former quarterbacks. In addition to becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to throw four-plus touchdowns in five straight games, he set a single-game school record for passing yards against Georgia with a career-high 474 yards.

Spurrier signal caller Rex Grossman (407 in 2001) and previous record-holder Kerwin Bell (408 in 1985) were the only QBs in school history to eclipse 350 passing yards vs. UGA prior to Trask. He joined Grossman (two) and Danny Wuerffel (four) as the only UF quarterbacks with multiple 400-yard games in a career, along with Wuerffel (1995, ’96) and Shane Matthews (1991) as the only Gators to throw four touchdown passes against Georgia.

“I think for the Gator Nation,” Mullen said, “[Spurrier] set the bar of fun as not just winning but scoring a lot of points for the fanbase. So we're trying to make sure it's not just fun for us, it's fun for the whole Gator Nation. I guess in that way we're living up to it.”