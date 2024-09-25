PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Sunshine State Wide Receiver Talks Gators & More

Sunshine State Wide Receiver Talks Gators & More (USA Today Sports)
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon
Sunshine State Wide Receiver Talks Gators & More

Earlier this month, wide receiver Danny Odem announced his intention to join the North Carolina family. Now, the Florida Gators have extended the speedy wideout a scholarship offer. Odem talked about his game, the Gators program, the importance of having a great quarterback, and DJ Lagway.

Oden is a teammate with current Florida verbal commitment Devin Jackson.

Danny Odem

Wide Receiver

6-foot-1, 175-Pounds

Orlando (FL)

First Academy

2026

UNC Verbal

Devin Jackson Teammate

“My length, Physicality, and ball skills. Off the field, I focus on accomplishing my goals and avoiding trouble.”

“UF is an up-and-coming program that has excellent facilities, a great tradition, and plays in the best conference in the country.”

“It’s important because I want to win while I’m in college, and you have to have a big-time QB to win.”

“He is cool.” DJ Lagway

“I will make it up again this season because Devin is committed, and the coaches are keeping the lines of communication open.”

