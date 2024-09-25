Sunshine State Wide Receiver Talks Gators & More

Earlier this month, wide receiver Danny Odem announced his intention to join the North Carolina family. Now, the Florida Gators have extended the speedy wideout a scholarship offer. Odem talked about his game, the Gators program, the importance of having a great quarterback, and DJ Lagway.

Oden is a teammate with current Florida verbal commitment Devin Jackson.

Danny Odem

Wide Receiver

6-foot-1, 175-Pounds

Orlando (FL)

First Academy

2026

UNC Verbal

Devin Jackson Teammate

“My length, Physicality, and ball skills. Off the field, I focus on accomplishing my goals and avoiding trouble.”

“UF is an up-and-coming program that has excellent facilities, a great tradition, and plays in the best conference in the country.”

“It’s important because I want to win while I’m in college, and you have to have a big-time QB to win.”

“He is cool.” DJ Lagway

“I will make it up again this season because Devin is committed, and the coaches are keeping the lines of communication open.”