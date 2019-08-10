GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Dan Mullen is playing it smart.

The Gators head coach is not hitting the transfer portal for just any player, he is using the portal to fill in the necessary roster holes left by previous coaches at Florida.

On Friday he welcomed former five-star and former Georgia Bulldog Brenton Cox to Gainesville, a player that is not only talented but will help balance the position group's class. Cox is expected to sit to 2019, unless he is granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Cox is not the first transfer Mullen strategically picked up.

In 2018, the Gators brought in wide receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes, tight end Lucas Krull, offensive lineman Jean Delance, and defensive tackle Adam Shuler . In 2019 Mullen brought in and defensive end Jonathan Greenard andCox. Everyone that has been brought in has started or is expected to start this upcoming season - apart from Cox who still needs the waiver.

Just look at the production of those that arrived on campus last year:

Jefferson started all 13 game and led the Gators in receptions (35), receiving yards (503), receiving touchdowns (six) and average yards per game (38.7). His six touchdown receptions tied Solomon Patton (2013) for the third-highest season total by a Gator since 2009.

Meanwhile, Grimes played in all 13 games, starting one, recording 364 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per catch.

Krull will see his role expand this upcoming year, since the Gators lost a lot of men in the tight end room, but he did factor in last season. He served as a key member of Florida’s special teams unit, recording three tackles. He also caught six catches for 75 yards as a tight end and threw to Franks for a 15-yard TD against LSU in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Shuler amassed 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, five QB hurries and one fumble recovered.

This is the immediate impact Mullen is looking for when he searches through the transfer portal.

Mullen and company may not even be finished. The Gators continue to be in pursuit of talented defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who is transferring away from LSU - here is the latest on Joseph's situation.

As the Gators continue to balance the roster across the classes, don't be shocked to see Mullen target a few more in the transfter portal.