News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-08 19:52:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2021 ATH details visit to the Swamp, reacts to UF's basketball offer

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

A flurry of talented recruits from different parts of the country poured into Gainesville on Saturday to witness the Florida Gators take on the Auburn Tigers.

Multiple recruits are considering both the Gators and the Tigers in their recruitments, namely Pinson (Al.) product Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

McKinstry, who is the top-ranked athlete in next year's recruiting cycle, ventured down to Gainesville this past weekend to watch two teams in contention for his services battle it out in the Swamp.

The top 35 junior on Rivals spoke to GatorsTerritory about his second visit to UF in 2019 and what stood out to him during the game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}