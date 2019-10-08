A flurry of talented recruits from different parts of the country poured into Gainesville on Saturday to witness the Florida Gators take on the Auburn Tigers.

Multiple recruits are considering both the Gators and the Tigers in their recruitments, namely Pinson (Al.) product Ga'Quincy McKinstry.

McKinstry, who is the top-ranked athlete in next year's recruiting cycle, ventured down to Gainesville this past weekend to watch two teams in contention for his services battle it out in the Swamp.

The top 35 junior on Rivals spoke to GatorsTerritory about his second visit to UF in 2019 and what stood out to him during the game.