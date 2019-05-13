GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have a talented roster and depth at several positions. However, with some veterans leaving holes in their wake, there is a chance that a few younger Gators will make a big impact in 2019. Last week we took a look at the ten players we expected to take up a bigger role this year; this week we take a look at a few wildcards on this team. The names that could come in and change the outlook of the game or season with their appearance. 1. WR Jacob Copeland I don't think you can start this list with anyone else. Jacob Copeland did not make it into our top ten list last week simply because the wide receiver room is so crowded - especially with the addition of Kyle Pitts. However, Dan Mullen and his staff do not like to leave a talented athlete on the bench. If Copeland is healthy, the wide receiver should factor in some how. Copeland featured in three games last year: Idaho, Florida State and Michigan after injuring his knee prior to the 2018 season - finishing the year with one reception for 16 yards and a kickoff return of 26 yards. Can we see him factor in on special teams? 2. DT Tedarrell Slaton

There is no question that Florida lacks depth at defensive tackle - it is an area the staff knows they need to fix and is trying to remedy the problem the next two recruiting cycles. However, right now, they are relying on players like Adam Shuler, Kyree Campbell, Tedarrell Slaton, Elijah Conliffe and maybe even Zach Carter, who has worked inside a bit this spring. However, I chose Slaton as my wildcard in this group. Slaton has showed out in practice the past two springs and last fall camp, however, it has not translated to gameday. If the South Florida native can execute at the same level on Saturdays, the defensive line will be a force to reckon with. 3. DB John Huggins

John Huggins impressed many during spring. Huggins is behind Trey Dean at nickel and seems to fit that role very well. However, one can argue that he could help at another position as well, safety. Right now this is current depth chart at the position: Free Safety: Donovan Stiner, Shawn Davis Strong Safety: Brad Stewart, Jeawon Taylor, Quincy Lenton This group has experience but apart from Stewart, one can argue this group has limited athleticism. Could they move Huggins over to safety? Thats why he is one of my wildcards to watch. 4. LB Amari Burney

I was really trying not to name any of the other players I listed in my top ten bigger impacts story - which means guys like Brett Heggie, Trevon Grimes, Ventrell Miller, Malik Davis, Lucas Krull, Kemore Gamble, Zach Carter, Amari Burney, Kyle Pitts and Marco Wilson were out for this. However, I'm going to break my rule and put in Amari Burney. Burney has proved he is a versatile defender. He played behind Chauncey Gardner-Johnson at the STAR position last season, before taking reps at linebacker. This season he is expected to play linebacker. But what happens if he is needed in the secondary? The good news Florida has two good linebackers in James Houston and Ventrell Miller to step in and then Burney can move to a position of need. Burney is in all sense a wildcard. He can slot in where needed. 5. The Younger O-linemen