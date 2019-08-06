News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-06 13:48:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Top-ranked ATH in 2021 class schedules return visit with Florida Gators

P2mp50fhq1hrt0y7frtk
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

After earning a Gators offer back in February and then visiting roughly a month later (RECAP), 2021 athlete Ga'Quincy McKinstry says he is now scheduled for another up-close look at Dan Mullen's program.

R2goppzc29i7cmi8qodq
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}