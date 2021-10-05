Tracking the NFL Gators: WR Kadarius Toney turns heads in week four victory

Week four of the NFL season saw several former Gators produce solid performances, including Kadarius Toney.

The 2021 first-round pick finally received his chance to show the NFL what he can do and did not disappoint, going for 79 yards on seven touches in his first NFL start.

Arizona Cardinals

Marco Wilson - Wilson had another great game this week, recording eight tackles (six solo) in the Cardinals' 37-20 win over the Rams.

Atlanta Falcons

Jonathan Bullard - Bullard recorded two tackles in the Falcons' 34-30 loss to Washington.

Dante Fowler Jr. - Fowler had three tackles (two solo), including two tackles for loss, in the Falcons' loss.

Kyle Pitts - Pitts has four catches on nine targets for 50 yards in the Falcons' loss.

Carolina Panthers

CJ Henderson - Henderson saw limited action in his first game as a Panther but recorded three tackles in Carolina’s 36-28 loss to the Cowboys.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson - McPherson had his first miss of the year but made up for it by hitting the game winner from 35 yards out. He went 3-of-3 on extra points and 1-of-2 on field goals in the Bengals' 24-21 win over the Jaguars.

Dallas Cowboys

Keanu Neal - Neal did not play again this week in the Cowboys' 36-28 win over the Panthers.

Detroit Lions

Alex Anzalone - Anzalone continues to play well for the Lions, totaling six tackles (four solo) in Detroit’s 24-14 loss to the Bears.

Green Bay Packers

T.J. Slaton - Slaton had just one tackle in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers.

Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard - Greenard did not record any stats during the Texans' blowout loss to the Bills.

Vernon Hargreaves III - Hargreaves had his worst performance of the year, recording just one tackle in the Texans' loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Taven Bryan - Bryan did not record any stats in his limited snaps against the Bengals.

Lerentee McCray - McCray recorded just one tackle in the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Bengals.

Kansas City Chiefs

Demarcus Robinson - Robinson did not record any stats in the Chiefs' 42-30 win over the Eagles.

Tommy Townsend - Due to the high-powered Chiefs offense, Townsend spent his time on the sidelines in week four and didn't punt the ball a single time.

Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson - Jefferson continues to have a good sophomore campaign, this week catches six passes on as many targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.

New Orleans Saints

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson - Gardner-Johnson recorded just one tackle in the Saints' 27-21 loss to the Giants.

New York Giants

Kadarius Toney - Toney was finally presented with the opportunity to show what he can do and did not disappoint, hauling in six passes on nine targets for 78 yards in the Giants' 27-21 overtime win over the Saints. He also had one carry for just one yard.

New York Jets

Marcus Maye - Maye did not play in the Jets' 27-24 victory over the Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Haden - Haden had a solid performance with five tackles (two solo) and a pass breakup in the Steelers' 27-17 loss to the Packers.

Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Dunlap - Dunlap did not record any stats in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the 49ers.

Freddie Swain - Swain had three catches on four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown. He also returned two punts for a total of 11 yards.

San Francisco 49ers

Marcell Harris - Harris constructed his best game of the year so far, recording five tackles (one solo) in the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Tennessee Titans

Janoris Jenkins - Jenkins recorded three solo tackles in the Titans' 27-24 loss to the Jets.

Washington Football Team

Jon Bostic - Bostic had six tackles (two solo) in Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons.