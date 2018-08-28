The Villages (Fla.) High School guard Tre Mann verbally committed to the University of Florida today, giving Mike White a great start on his 2019 class. Mann, currently ranked the No. 30 prospect in the Rivals150, chose the Gators early in the process over offers from Tennessee, Kansas, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and most recently North Carolina.

The commitment comes after a successful travel season for man who ran with E1T1 United in the Nike EYBL.

Mann’s ability set up teammates and to score, particularly from the perimeter, compliments 2018 signee Andrew Nembhard’s play making skills. Which means they should be capable of playing at the same time once Mann arrives. The Gators coaching staff has regularly explained to him how he and Nembhard will fit on the Florida roster.

“Coach Nichols texts me about it sometimes to say it’d be all of us on the floor and that I’d play both the one and the two,” Mann said. “So I wouldn’t be like having to wait for him (Nembhard) to get out of the game or something like that. He said that he can run me at both (guard) positions.”

For his part, Mann has made several unofficial visits to UF recently. Some were even unannounced Similar to how family tends to show up.

In terms of what Florida is getting in Mann, we asked The Villages High School head coach Colt McDowell for his thoughts.

“In addition to him being an exceptional ball handler, passer, and shooter with a great feel for the game, they love the toughness and competitive edge that he plays with on both ends of the floor and the cherry on top for them is how good of a kid and teammate he has proven to be on both the EYBL Circuit and in High School Basketball,” said McDowell.

He continued, “I honestly think the sky is the limit for him. The reason I think that is because his love for the game and his work ethic surpass his ability and athleticism, which is rare in a kid that is as talented as Tre is. He has stayed humble and stayed hungry for the last three-plus years that I’ve been fortunate to get to coach him and I do not anticipate that changing at the next level.”

In their 2019 class, barring roster attrition, Florida has three scholarship spots to fill. Landing an elite prospect like Mann is a great start for the Gators.