The Florida Gators welcomed a boatload of prospects to UF last month for their summer camp sessions, and several of those recruits will be back in the Swamp this Friday.

One of the recent visitors making the trek back to Gainesville is Jordan Young, who reeled in an offer from the program after camping on June 7.

Young previously described his father as a “die-hard Florida fan,” and says the Gators are making a strong early bid for his services.