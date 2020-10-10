After missing the first two games, Florida defensive back Brad Stewart made the trip to Texas A&M and is expected to play against the Aggies.

UF's unavailable list for Saturday includes quarterback Emory Jones, BUCK Khris Bogle and defensive tackle Kyree Campbell.

Jones has been dealing with an injury he suffered in the opener at Ole Miss and didn't travel to College Station. Freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson will serve as Kyle Trask's backup.

Stewart makes his 2020 debut after starting four games last year and seven in 2018. He's listed as the backup to Marco Wilson at the STAR position.

The Gators face A&M at noon on ESPN. Here is the full list of players unavailable for the game:

Lucas Alonso

Khris Bogle

Kyree Campbell

Lamar Goods

Kevin Johnson

Emory Jones

Patrick Moorer

Austin Perry

Ethan Pouncey

Issac Ricks

Jahari Rogers

Riley Simonds

Ethan White

Kamar Wilcoxson

Derek Wingo

