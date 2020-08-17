The SEC released the revised conference-only schedules for all 14 league teams Monday, and now Florida’s 2020 slate is set.

The Gators will open the season on Sept. 26 at Ole Miss, which was the seventh opponent on their original schedule, followed by a road trip to Texas A&M in Week 3. Here is UF's full schedule.

Sept. 26 — at Ole Miss

Oct. 3 — South Carolina

Oct. 10 — at Texas A&M

Oct. 17 — LSU

Oct. 24 — Missouri

Oct. 31 — Bye

Nov. 7 — Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 — Arkansas

Nov. 21 — at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28 — Kentucky

Dec. 5 — at Tennessee

Dec. 12 — Bye

Florida coach Dan Mullen was asked Monday how difficult it will be managing a 10-game conference-only schedule and preparing for two additional opponents with the season so close.

“We'll play whoever they put in front of us,” he said. “We had 10 really good football teams on the schedule last year (with Miami and FSU). We have 10 really good teams on the schedule this year. I guess there were a couple more bye weeks last year, a little more space in between.

“But it is what it is. Look at the draw we got, of who we added. I saw some people that were upset with that. Not saying I’m happy, I’m not gonna say I’m upset. … You’re always gonna play a really good team every single week. So we just get ready to go play.”

The matchup with the Razorbacks will pit the Gators against Feleipe Franks, who transferred to Arkansas after last season. While the game features several intriguing storylines, Mullen isn’t looking forward to facing his former starting quarterback.

“It will be a unique deal. Obviously not ideal, to me. I don’t think for him or us,” Mullen said. “Obviously I have great respect for Feleipe as a person. I think he’s a tremendous young man, I’m so happy for what he did for our program here, how he handled himself. He was always a first-class person, and I was really excited for him to get this whole, new fresh start for one more year of college — kind of a re-do.

"Having to play them this year kind of brings up things that, I don’t know how good that is for anybody. But it’ll be unique. I know he will be motivated to play us. I’m sure our guys probably will be motivated to play him because it’s a little more personal, you know him. I don’t know if that’s a great thing or not.”