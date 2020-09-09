Florida running back Malik Davis heard people have been sleeping on him.

Now healthy and comfortable, he's ready to wake them up this year.

After starring as a freshman, Davis suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2017 and 2018. He was limited last season to 86 yards on 34 carries, finishing third on the team behind Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce.

Davis is competing with Pierce for the starting job, but was asked Tuesday if he's feels like the "forgotten guy" in Florida's backfield based on his injury history.

"That’s fine, I love it. Let them forget," Davis said. "When people go down with injuries, people tend to forget. That’s how sports go. I’m ready to refresh their memory."

Here's a recap: Davis ranks fourth in school history for the most rushing yards by a true freshman, finishing with 526 in just seven games. He was the bright spot in a down year at UF, becoming the first freshman since Jeff Demps to rush for over 100 yards and two touchdowns in a game.

Following Florida's first scrimmage last month, Gators coach Dan Mullen said Davis looks like he has returned to his freshman form.

"I think the main thing coming back from the injuries that I had is just being able to come back and being comfortable, and trusting that you’re OK," Davis said. "Now that I got a whole offseason with coach [Nick] Savage — this is my first real offseason with coach Savage being not injured — so now that I got that whole offseason with coach Savage I definitely feel more comfortable and stronger."

Davis said he's up 10 pounds to 205 and put in extra work this offseason on his hands and route running. Mullen said the redshirt junior has done "a really good job" filling Perine's role as a pass catcher.

"The game is evolving," Davis said. "If you want to be a player that's on the field a lot, you need to know how to catch and pass pro. They know I can run the ball, so you gotta be able to separate yourself. So that's where the catching and being able to run routes comes in at."

"I feel like that was something I was always ready to bring to the table. And with my injuries — just the way I play and the type of moves I make — it was kind of hard for me to go out there and make those moves and make those plays. But now that I’m a 100 percent comfortable and healthy, it’s easy for me to go out there to make those plays like they know I can."

It also helps to have a chip on your shoulder.

"Just thinking about people forgetting, it gives me chills. It pumps me up," Davis said. "Perine is a great football player, let me say that first. He brings a lot to the table, but so do we. So I don't think we're going to miss a beat. I think me, Pierce and the other guys, we'll do a great job this year.

"All of us have been getting reps. ... There's no me and him splitting. Everyone's just been getting reps during camp, with the coaches being able to evaluate and see who they want on the field with certain situations."