News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 07:26:51 -0600') }} football Edit

UF still a contender for Rivals100 WR: 'Florida is just a great atmosphere'

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen and company are continuing to solidify themselves as legitimate contenders for coveted wide receiver Mario Williams.

A few months ago, the staff played host to Williams for their Homecoming game against Auburn, which caught his attention due to how much the ball was spread around.

In December, Williams narrowed down his recruitment to a handful of programs, with one of them being Florida.

Williams, the sixth-ranked WR on Rivals in next year's class, spoke with GT's Corey Bender last week about his decision to include the Gators in his top five.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}