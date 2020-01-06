Dan Mullen and company are continuing to solidify themselves as legitimate contenders for coveted wide receiver Mario Williams.

A few months ago, the staff played host to Williams for their Homecoming game against Auburn, which caught his attention due to how much the ball was spread around.

In December, Williams narrowed down his recruitment to a handful of programs, with one of them being Florida.

Williams, the sixth-ranked WR on Rivals in next year's class, spoke with GT's Corey Bender last week about his decision to include the Gators in his top five.