The updated Rivals150 for the class of 2019 was updated on Tuesday. With the refresh, Florida targets saw their stock move up, and in some cases down, the list, including a pair of in-state targets in C.J. Walker and verbal commit Tre Mann .

Mann moved up from No. 30 to No. 23, while Walker earned a bump from No. 44 to No. 24 -- both players achieved five-star status in the update. Gators Head Coach Mike White and assistant coaches Darris Nichols and Jordan Mincy made an in-school visit with Mann at the Villages High School on Monday while Associate Head Coach Al Pinkins drove to Orlando to spend time with Walker at Oak Ridge High School.

Ranney School (NJ) wing Scottie Lewis held steady at No. 13 while Montverde Academy power forward/center Omar Payne made a move from No. 49 to No. 42. Lewis and Payne took official visits to Gainesville last weekend.

To see the full Rivals150 for the 2019 class click HERE.

