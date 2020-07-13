Florida football's official Twitter account wished Urban Meyer a happy 56th birthday last Friday.

It appears his present could arrive next week.

The official Florida Gators account took to social media Monday and revealed the program will make a Ring of Honor announcement on Thursday, July 23.

If it’s a new inductee, Meyer is the only former Gator — based on the current criteria — who qualifies to join Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel, Emmitt Smith, Jack Youngblood, Wilber Marshall and Tim Tebow.

Meyer won a pair of national championships during his six years as UF's coach (2005-10), one of the seven accomplishments that merits consideration.

The other six are Heisman Trophy Winners (Spurrier, Tebow, Wuerffel), former UF All-Americans inducted into NFL Hall of Fame (Youngblood), former UF All-Americans who are NFL career category leaders (Smith), collegiate career category leaders, coaches with at least three SEC Championships (Spurrier) and players with two or more consensus All-American honors who've also been named National Offensive/Defensive Players of Year (Marshall, Tebow).

Meyer won two conference titles and a third SEC East crown in addition to his national championships, coached the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy (Tebow), posted three 13-1 seasons, went 17-2 against Florida's rivals, and transformed college football with his spread offense, which was coordinated by current Gators coach Dan Mullen.

Tebow was the program's most recent inductee in 2018 at the Florida-LSU game. Members of Meyer's 2008 team were also in town that weekend celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their title.