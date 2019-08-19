Prep football from all across the map kicked into gear last week, and GatorsTerritory was on hand for multiple matchups as we continue to track the progression of several UF commits and targets.

One of the prospects we wasted no time paying a visit to was Rivals250 commit, Gervon Dexter. During Lake Wales' 17-13 victory at Largo, Dexter wasting no time making his presence known and racked up two forced fumbles and a sack to show for it. It's important to note he only played three quarters as well.

Checking in at roughly 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Dexter oozes with long-term potential along the defensive front, possessing the skill set and physical makeup to wreak havoc at multiple positions. He will be used primarily in the interior, but possesses the get-off to slide out to strong-side defensive end from time to time as well.

To start, I was very impressed by Dexter's motor and pursuit to the football.

Dexter simply did a great job of playing to the whistle, whether it was fighting through consistent double teams or tracking down the ball carrier in open space. Dexter is at his best when pushing up-field and relying on his strength, but flashed some finesse with a few successful swim moves as well. There were a few times when Dexter ran 20-plus yards down-field to help contain the ball carrier, so the effort was certainly there.

The Polk County native was double-teamed for the majority of the evening, but still found multiple ways to wreak havoc in the backfield. He provided that pop at the point of attack and made the opposing quarterback pay multiple times.

There were a few plays where Dexter stood up at the snap of the ball, and when you are 6-foot-6, all that does is provide opponents with the opportunity to get underneath with leverage. Even in that case, Dexter still found ways to disengage from multiple opponents and was just a headache to contain for all three quarters.

Florida fans, to view Dexter's eye-opening performance against Largo, click the video at the top of the page.

Also, for our in-depth interview with Dexter, who breaks down his commitment, visit plans and much more, click HERE.