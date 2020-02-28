With Wilcox in the fold, UF jumps to No. 2 in the Rivals Team Rankings
The Florida Gators are putting together an impressive class as Dan Mullen is seeking his first-ever top-five finish as head coach of the football team.
Prior to today, the program had reeled in commitments from nearly a handful of juniors over the past couple of months, with a trio of them being labeled as four-stars.
On Friday, UF continued their solid work on the trail as they were rewarded with a verbal pledge from Rivals250 prospect Gage Wilcox. Wilcox is the ninth-ranked tight end in his class, and checks in as the No. 232 overall recruit on Rivals.
With Wilcox now in the fold, Florida is up to 13 total commitments already in this cycle, which leads the country. His decision also pushes the Gators to No. 2 in the Rivals Team Rankings as they currently have 1,513 total points. This means UF is just 69 points behind Ohio State for the top spot.
Hypothetically, if the program receives a pledge from a prospect with at least a 5.6 Rivals Rating before OSU adds another commit, then they will jump the Buckeyes and elevate to No. 1 in the rankings.
As it stands right now, Mullen and company have four juniors — Daejon Reynolds, Kamar Wilcoxson, Trevonte Rucker and Wilcox — committed who are members of the Rivals250. Longtime pledge Tyreak Sapp is labeled as a five-star and is the 12th-ranked player in the nation.
