The Florida Gators are putting together an impressive class as Dan Mullen is seeking his first-ever top-five finish as head coach of the football team.

Prior to today, the program had reeled in commitments from nearly a handful of juniors over the past couple of months, with a trio of them being labeled as four-stars.

On Friday, UF continued their solid work on the trail as they were rewarded with a verbal pledge from Rivals250 prospect Gage Wilcox. Wilcox is the ninth-ranked tight end in his class, and checks in as the No. 232 overall recruit on Rivals.