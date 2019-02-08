Earlier this week, the Florida Gators saw one of their longest tenured pledges in the class of 2020 announce his de-commitment from the school.

Although Anthony Richardson described last Saturday’s visit to UF as “great” and spoke about recruiting other prospects, the dual-threat quarterback reopened his recruitment on Tuesday.

While Richardson stated in a since-deleted tweet that Florida is still a possibility for him, Dan Mullen’s staff has a couple of other options at signal caller in next year’s recruiting cycle.