GatorsTerritory - A pair of key 2022 targets for UF have been labeled as five-stars

Monday marks the first day that Rivals will be rolling out its updated rankings for the Class of 2022. We are slated to release a brand new Rivals100 and Rivals250 over the next couple of days, as well as positional and national rankings on Thursday and Friday. As for what transpired today, we unveiled 14 five-star prospects for next year's recruiting cycle. There are a couple that are giving UF a look, such as Zach Rice and Walter Nolen, as they are still in touch with the program's staff. For this article, however, GatorsTerritory will focus on a pair of Florida-based targets: Jaheim Singletary and Julian Armella.

Singletary, who is viewed as a Florida lean, now checks in as the fifth-ranked junior on our network. He is also labeled as the third-ranked cornerback in the country as well as the top-ranked player in the Sunshine State in his class. Even though LSU and Tennessee have made up some ground in his recruitment, I still have my FutureCast pick in for UF to land Singletary. The Jacksonville-based target has a solid relationship with Torrian Gray, and had nothing but praise for the Gators during our conversation last month. "I just love Florida," Singletary previously told GatorsTerritory. "Every time I go down, it's unconditional love. It's so close to home, so I just already feel welcomed. It's home. I just like the feel of everything. The coaches are awesome. They keep it real. They're always on me. It's Florida." What makes Singletary dangerous in the secondary is his ability to use his speed and quickness to keep up with wideouts, while utilizing his long wingspan to create deflections as well. Rivals Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy also had high remarks when describing the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder's skill set back in June. "His combination of length and speed is rare," Cassidy wrote. "And while he still needs to add muscle and polish, he’s a five-star for a reason. If there was a Five-Star Challenge this year, it’s a near lock that Singletary would be in attendance.”