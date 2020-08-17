GatorsTerritory - A pair of key 2022 targets for UF have been labeled as five-stars

A pair of key 2022 targets for UF have been labeled as five-stars
Monday marks the first day that Rivals will be rolling out its updated rankings for the Class of 2022.
We are slated to release a brand new Rivals100 and Rivals250 over the next couple of days, as well as positional and national rankings on Thursday and Friday.
As for what transpired today, we unveiled 14 five-star prospects for next year's recruiting cycle. There are a couple that are giving UF a look, such as Zach Rice and Walter Nolen, as they are still in touch with the program's staff.
For this article, however, GatorsTerritory will focus on a pair of Florida-based targets: Jaheim Singletary and Julian Armella.
Singletary, who is viewed as a Florida lean, now checks in as the fifth-ranked junior on our network. He is also labeled as the third-ranked cornerback in the country as well as the top-ranked player in the Sunshine State in his class.
Even though LSU and Tennessee have made up some ground in his recruitment, I still have my FutureCast pick in for UF to land Singletary. The Jacksonville-based target has a solid relationship with Torrian Gray, and had nothing but praise for the Gators during our conversation last month.
"I just love Florida," Singletary previously told GatorsTerritory. "Every time I go down, it's unconditional love. It's so close to home, so I just already feel welcomed. It's home. I just like the feel of everything. The coaches are awesome. They keep it real. They're always on me. It's Florida."
What makes Singletary dangerous in the secondary is his ability to use his speed and quickness to keep up with wideouts, while utilizing his long wingspan to create deflections as well. Rivals Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy also had high remarks when describing the 6-foot-1, 170-pounder's skill set back in June.
"His combination of length and speed is rare," Cassidy wrote. "And while he still needs to add muscle and polish, he’s a five-star for a reason. If there was a Five-Star Challenge this year, it’s a near lock that Singletary would be in attendance.”
Armella boasts an offer sheet that features a long list of suitors, 35 to be exact.
He isn't quite ready to name a leader, but Armella did end up dropping his top ten a couple of months ago. Making the cut were Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
UF, which extended an offer to him as a freshman, is continuing to make a strong impression on Armella.
"Everything right now with Florida is great," Armella previously told GatorsTerritory. "They have done a very good job of recruiting me within their limits. They show a lot of love and stay connected even though we are in some crazy times."
While he currently attends Christopher Columbus High School, Armella used to go to St. Thomas Aquinas, home of 2020 Gators signee Derek Wingo and 2021 UF pledge Tyreak Sapp.
Switching over to what makes him the top-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals, here is what Cassidy had to say about Armella's game a few weeks ago.
“Armella remains raw, but his size, power and athleticism can’t be oversold," Cassidy wrote. "His trajectory is also encouraging as he seems to get better at setting and kick stepping each time we see him."
Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.